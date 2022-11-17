CarWale

    New Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India; prices start at Rs 77.50 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,490 Views
    New Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India; prices start at Rs 77.50 lakh

    - The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is assembled in India

    - The Ranjangaon plant becomes the production hub for all RHD units of the SUV

    The new Jeep Grand Cherokee has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model began on 7 November for Rs 50,000.

    Under the hood, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission to produce 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. The SUV also gets the signature Quadra Trac I 4x4 system along with four drive modes which includes Sport, Auto, Snow, and Sand/Mud.

    On the outside, the refreshed Jeep Grand Cherokee features LED headlamps, the famed seven-slot grille, a dual LED DRL setup, new alloy wheels, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, squared wheel arches, dual exhaust tips integrated into the rear bumper, and wraparound LED tail lights.

    The interiors of the locally assembled Jeep Grand Cherokee get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a dual-tone interior theme, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), powered front seats, and wireless charging. Interestingly, the SUV also offers a first-in-segment 10.25-inch passenger screen. As for safety, the company boasts of offering over 110 advanced safety and security features, including Active Driving Assistance System (ADAS), eight airbags, 360-degree surround view, drowsy driver detection, and three-point seatbelt and occupant detection for all five passengers. 

    The refreshed Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives via the CKD route and joins the likes of the Wrangler, Meridian, and Compass which are assembled here as well. The production for all Right Hand Drive (RHD) units of the model takes place in Ranjangaon (Pune, Maharashtra).

    Jeep Grand Cherokee Image
    Jeep Grand Cherokee
    ₹ 77.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Toyota Innova Hycross exterior design leaked ahead of debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Grand Cherokee Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 Left Front Three Quarter
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34902 Views
    138 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    ₹ 77.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    ₹ 77.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thNOV
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Grand Cherokee Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 92.13 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 95.81 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 89.64 Lakh
    Pune₹ 92.13 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 95.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 84.95 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 93.49 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 89.60 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 85.90 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34902 Views
    138 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India; prices start at Rs 77.50 lakh