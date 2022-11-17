New Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India; prices start at Rs 77.50 lakh

- The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is assembled in India

- The Ranjangaon plant becomes the production hub for all RHD units of the SUV

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model began on 7 November for Rs 50,000.

Under the hood, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission to produce 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. The SUV also gets the signature Quadra Trac I 4x4 system along with four drive modes which includes Sport, Auto, Snow, and Sand/Mud.

On the outside, the refreshed Jeep Grand Cherokee features LED headlamps, the famed seven-slot grille, a dual LED DRL setup, new alloy wheels, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, squared wheel arches, dual exhaust tips integrated into the rear bumper, and wraparound LED tail lights.

The interiors of the locally assembled Jeep Grand Cherokee get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a dual-tone interior theme, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), powered front seats, and wireless charging. Interestingly, the SUV also offers a first-in-segment 10.25-inch passenger screen. As for safety, the company boasts of offering over 110 advanced safety and security features, including Active Driving Assistance System (ADAS), eight airbags, 360-degree surround view, drowsy driver detection, and three-point seatbelt and occupant detection for all five passengers.

The refreshed Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives via the CKD route and joins the likes of the Wrangler, Meridian, and Compass which are assembled here as well. The production for all Right Hand Drive (RHD) units of the model takes place in Ranjangaon (Pune, Maharashtra).