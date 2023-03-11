CarWale
    Jeep Grand Cherokee prices hiked by Rs. 1 lakh

    Jay Shah

    Jeep Grand Cherokee prices hiked by Rs. 1 lakh

    - Offered in a single Limited (O) 4x4 variant

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine 

    Jeep India has hiked the prices of the Grand Cherokee. The brand’s flagship SUV which was launched in November last year gets a price hike of Rs. 1 lakh and now, comes at a revised price tag of Rs. 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Jeep Grand Cherokee Dashboard

    The Grand Cherokee has the signature family face with a seven-box front grille and a clamshell bonnet, and it rides on 20-inch alloy wheels. It is offered as a five-seat SUV and gets a centre-stacked 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment and a digital instrument cluster along with a panoramic sunroof. 

    The Jeep Grand Cherokee is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 268bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The motor is coupled with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters that send power to all four wheels. 

    Jeep Meridian and Jeep Wrangler new prices

    Jeep Grand Cherokee Right Front Three Quarter

    In January 2023, Jeep also hiked the ex-showroom prices of the Jeep Wrangler and Meridian. While all variants of the Meridian became costlier by Rs. 20,000, the Wrangler got a price bump of Rs. 1.20 lakh. Thus, both models now have a starting price of Rs. 30.10 lakh and Rs. 59.05 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

    Jeep Grand Cherokee
    Jeep Grand Cherokee
    ₹ 78.50 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    2023 Hyundai Creta variants rejigged, red colour discontinued

