Jeep Grand Cherokee prices hiked by Rs. 1 lakh

- Offered in a single Limited (O) 4x4 variant

- Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Jeep India has hiked the prices of the Grand Cherokee. The brand’s flagship SUV which was launched in November last year gets a price hike of Rs. 1 lakh and now, comes at a revised price tag of Rs. 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Grand Cherokee has the signature family face with a seven-box front grille and a clamshell bonnet, and it rides on 20-inch alloy wheels. It is offered as a five-seat SUV and gets a centre-stacked 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment and a digital instrument cluster along with a panoramic sunroof.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 268bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The motor is coupled with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters that send power to all four wheels.

Jeep Meridian and Jeep Wrangler new prices

In January 2023, Jeep also hiked the ex-showroom prices of the Jeep Wrangler and Meridian. While all variants of the Meridian became costlier by Rs. 20,000, the Wrangler got a price bump of Rs. 1.20 lakh. Thus, both models now have a starting price of Rs. 30.10 lakh and Rs. 59.05 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.