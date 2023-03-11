2023 Hyundai Creta variants rejigged, red colour discontinued

- SX Executive variants axed

- To get 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine soon

The Hyundai Creta is one of the hottest-selling cars in the SUV segment. While it got a BS6 Phase 2 update earlier this year, Hyundai has now rejigged its variant lineup by removing two variants and an exterior colour.

Red colour removed from Hyundai Creta’s palette

The signature Mulberry Red exterior shade offered with the Creta has been discontinued. The SUV is now offered in only six shades, namely, Denim Blue, Phantom Black, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, and Polar White in monotone and a contrasting black roof.

Two variants discontinued from Creta’s line-up

Another revision in Creta’s lineup is the discontinuation of two variants. The SX Executive variant that was introduced in June 2021 has been delisted. It was slotted between the S and SX variants and was offered in both, 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with a manual gearbox.

2023 Creta engine options

The new Creta is available with two engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Both powertrains can be had in manual and automatic transmissions and are RDE compliant and can run on E20 fuel. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol has been axed and is most likely to be replaced by a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor soon.

Presently, the Hyundai Creta has a starting price of Rs. 10.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O) variants. The Knight Edition is reserved for S+ and SX (O) variants. The Creta rivals the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Toyota Hyryder in the mid-size SUV segment in India.