Nissan unveils new X-in-1 strategy for EVs

Nissan has always been pretty active when it comes to EVs and has come up with some groundbreaking technologies in the past. Now they have unveiled a new approach to electrified powertrain development, which it calls X-in-1. Under the approach, core EV and e-POWER powertrain components will be shared and modularized, resulting in a 30 per cent reduction, compared to 2019, in development and manufacturing costs by 2026.

Nissan has developed a 3-in-1 powertrain prototype, which modularizes the motor, inverter, and reducer, which is planned for use in EVs. A 5-in-1 prototype, which additionally modularizes the generator and increaser, is planned for use in e-POWER vehicles. The X-in-1 approach, which covers 3-in-1, 5-in-1, and other possible variants, has been developed to enable EV and e-POWER core components to be produced on the same line which will help bring costs down considerably. Apart from bringing the costs down, the size and weight reduction of the unit will also improve performance and result in better NVH levels.

This new approach is sure to bolster Nissan’s long-term vision where it aims to bring in as many as 27 new electrified models, including 19 EVs, by the fiscal year 2030.