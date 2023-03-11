CarWale
    Top 10 cars sold in February 2023

    - Maruti Suzuki bags the first position

    - Hyundai Creta on the tenth rank

    The automobile sector showed promising growth in terms of sales in the month of February 2023. Maruti Suzuki dominated the passenger car category and bagged the first six positions followed by Tata which held the seventh and the ninth position. 

    With over 18,592 units sold, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno topped the list of best-selling cars in India in February 2023. The Maruti Suzuki Swift secured the second position with 18,412 units sold in the previous month.

    The third position was closely followed by Maruti Suzuki Alto with a sale of 18,114 units. The fourth, fifth, and sixth positions were secured by Wagon R, Dzire, and Brezza with 16,889 units, 16,789 units, and 15,787 units, respectively. 

    Tata’s Nexon and Punch, ranked seventh and ninth on the list with the dispatch of 13,914 units and 11,169 units, respectively. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco ranked eighth and saw a 24 per cent increase in sales, with 11,352 units sold in February 2023. Lastly, Hyundai claimed the last spot with Creta with 10,421 units sold in the last month. 

    Apart from this, cars manufacturers like Kia and Mahindra secure 12th and 13th positions with the Sonet and Bolero.

