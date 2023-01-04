Jeep Meridian and Jeep Wrangler prices hiked

- Jeep Wrangler gets the highest price hike

- New prices applicable from 1 January, 2023

Jeep India has hiked the prices of Meridian and Wrangler SUVs. While all the variants of the Meridian get a uniform price increase of Rs 20,000, the prices of the Wrangler have been upped by Rs 1.20 lakh.

As a result, the base variant of Jeep Meridian, Limited 4x2 MT, now has a starting price of Rs 30.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Meridian can be had in Limited and Limited (O) variants and is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Meridian is an alternative to other three-row SUVs like the Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, and Toyota Fortuner.

Moving to the elder sibling, the new ex-showroom price of the Jeep Wrangler is Rs 59.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in Unlimited and Rubicon variants, the Wrangler is locally assembled in India and makes use of a 2.0-litre petrol engine that puts out 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. The motor is linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission and gets a four-wheel-drive configuration as standard.

In November 2022, Jeep India launched its flagship SUV, the Grand Cherokee with a price tag of Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in a single trim and is powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine as the Jeep Wrangler. It is available in a five-seat seating layout and boasts ADAS features.