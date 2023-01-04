CarWale

    Jeep Meridian and Jeep Wrangler prices hiked

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    377 Views
    Jeep Meridian and Jeep Wrangler prices hiked

    - Jeep Wrangler gets the highest price hike

    - New prices applicable from 1 January, 2023

    Jeep India has hiked the prices of Meridian and Wrangler SUVs. While all the variants of the Meridian get a uniform price increase of Rs 20,000, the prices of the Wrangler have been upped by Rs 1.20 lakh. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    As a result, the base variant of Jeep Meridian, Limited 4x2 MT, now has a starting price of Rs 30.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Meridian can be had in Limited and Limited (O) variants and is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Meridian is an alternative to other three-row SUVs like the Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, and Toyota Fortuner

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Moving to the elder sibling, the new ex-showroom price of the Jeep Wrangler is Rs 59.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in Unlimited and Rubicon variants, the Wrangler is locally assembled in India and makes use of a 2.0-litre petrol engine that puts out 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. The motor is linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission and gets a four-wheel-drive configuration as standard. 

    In November 2022, Jeep India launched its flagship SUV, the Grand Cherokee with a price tag of Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in a single trim and is powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine as the Jeep Wrangler. It is available in a five-seat seating layout and boasts ADAS features. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki attains record exports in 2022
     Next 
    India-bound Skoda Enyaq iV — What to expect

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Wrangler Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34960 Views
    138 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34960 Views
    138 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 13.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 21.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Wrangler

    Jeep Wrangler

    ₹ 59.02 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    ₹ 77.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Wrangler Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 70.63 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 73.14 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 68.45 Lakh
    Pune₹ 70.34 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 73.13 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 64.86 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 71.37 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 68.41 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 65.59 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34960 Views
    138 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34960 Views
    138 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Meridian and Jeep Wrangler prices hiked