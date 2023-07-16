Jeep Monsoon Shield Camp: All you need to know

- Jeep India customers to benefit from this camp

- Includes vehicle check-up till 31 July, 2023

What is the Jeep Monsoon Shield Camp?

Jeep recently announced a monsoon car check-up camp across its dealerships In India. During this service initiative, all Jeep owners can get their SUVs inspected and serviced at special discounted rates. It will continue until the end of the month. Here is everything you need to know about this service program.

What's included in this Jeep service initiative?

All authorised Jeep dealers will offer a complimentary 40-point car health check-up, which will indicate if the vehicle needs any special attention. Then, customers can avail 10 per cent off on some spare parts, accessories, and care treatments. Besides, there's also a five per cent discount on battery replacement.

What are the other discounts that Jeep customers can get?

Additionally, participating Jeep customers will get an exclusive discount of 50 per cent on alignment and balancing on two tyres replacement. The same is applicable on select merchandise as well.

Is anything else being offered during the Jeep service camp?

As a part of FCA India Automobiles Private Limited, apart from Jeep vehicles, Fiat vehicles will also be serviced. For this, there's a Fiat Service Promotion Camp set up alongside. This includes Eurorepar parts with a basic service package for Fiat cars. It costs Rs. 3,750 for petrol models and Rs. 4,099 for diesel vehicles.