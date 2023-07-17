CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift HTX mid-variant reaches dealerships in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Seltos facelift prices in India expected to be revealed next month

    - Bookings for the Creta rival commenced on 14 July

    2023 Kia Seltos booking details, unveiling, and launch timeline

    Kia Seltos Facelift Front View

    Kia India unveiled the facelifted Seltos in the country on 5 July, followed by the start of bookings on 14 July. The model, which is expected to be officially launched in August 2023, has now begun arriving at local dealerships.

    New Seltos facelift mid-variant at dealers: What does it reveal?

    Kia Seltos Facelift Right Side View

    As seen in the images here, the mid-spec HTX variant of the facelifted Seltos was spotted at a dealer yard. A key giveaway of the unit in question being the HTX variant is the IVT badging at the rear, which is the only trim this transmission is offered with. Exterior feature highlights include the new grille, revised LED DRL setup, new LED fog lights, new front and rear skid plates, fresh 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, and an LED light bar on the boot lid.

    Facelifted Seltos interior and features

    Kia Seltos Facelift Dashboard

    Inside, the 2023 Seltos gets a dual-tone black and beige interior theme, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, a fully digital instrument console, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and steering-mounted controls. The mid-size SUV that will rival the Grand Vitara, Hyryder, and Creta, will be offered in seven variants and 11 colours.

    New Kia Seltos facelift engine and specifications

    Kia Seltos Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Seltos 2023 is powered by the same 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel mill from the outgoing version. A new offering is the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. We recently had the opportunity to get a closer look at the Seltos facelift, and our opinions on the same are now live on our website.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Image
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
