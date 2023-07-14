Kia Seltos facelift official bookings open in India

- Seltos facelift prices to be revealed in coming weeks

- The model is available in three main trim lines

Kia India has officially commenced the bookings of its new mid-size SUV, the Seltos facelift, in India. The model was unveiled on 4 July, 2023 and the prices of the same are expected to be revealed in coming weeks. Customers can book the new Seltos by paying a token amount of Rs. 25,000 through the brand’s website or- app, or at authorised dealerships across the country.

2023 Seltos powertrain and specifications

Mechanically, the Seltos facelift is equipped with three powertrain options, including a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, a CVT, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

Seltos facelift variants and colour options

The Seltos facelift is available in three main trim levels, namely, Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line. As for its colour options, buyers get a choice of eight monotone and two dual-tone exterior paint schemes. The monotone colours include Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Clear White, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, and Glacier White. The dual-tone option is offered with the Intense Red and Glacier White paints. Meanwhile, six different interior theme options are also available with the Seltos facelift.

Kia Seltos facelift feature list

In terms of features, the Seltos facelift comes equipped with a 12.5-inch all-digital instrument cluster, redesigned centre console, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. Also on offer are features such as a 360-degree surround camera, a Bose-sourced eight-speaker music system, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, eight-way powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, and more.

Kia India production milestone

Recently, the Korean carmaker announced the one million ‘Make in India’ production milestone with the roll-out of the all-new 2023 Seltos. The Seltos model alone has contributed over 50 per cent to the production milestone with over 5.3 lakh units.