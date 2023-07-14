CarWale
    Kia India surpasses 1 million production units milestone

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Operations commenced in India in August 2019

    - The 1 millionth model was the Kia Seltos facelift 

    Kia India has rolled out the one-millionth vehicle from its manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, becoming India’s fastest car maker to achieve this milestone. The South Korean automaker commenced its operation in India in August 2019 with the launch of the Seltos and the one-millionth vehicle to roll out of the facility was the newly introduced Kia Seltos facelift. 

    Official statement

    Commenting on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “This is a big moment for us, our employees, and our partners who have lived and supported our journey and helped us in making Kia an integral part of Indian consumer’s lives today. We are extremely grateful for their support and the love of our customers. I feel that the future is bright for Kia India, and the new Seltos marks the beginning of an exhilarating chapter as we continue to drive toward automotive excellence in the Indian market. We will remain dedicated to driving innovation, pushing boundaries, and shaping the future of mobility in India.'

    Kia Seltos facelift

    Kia Left Front Three Quarter

    A few days ago, Kia pulled the wraps of the new Seltos facelift in the country. The SUV is offered in seven trims, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GT Line, and X Line. The manufacturer has already commenced the bookings of the SUV, while the prices are yet to be announced. Additionally, Kia has also introduced a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the Seltos facelift that is tuned to produce 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. 

