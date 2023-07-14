Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift teased; to be launched in India soon

- New GLC was unveiled in June last year

- Gets cosmetic and feature updates

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC booking details and launch timeline

Mercedes-Benz will launch the facelifted iteration of the GLC in India in the coming weeks. The SUV made its global debut back in July 2022. Before the bookings begin, the carmaker has released a slew of teasers, revealing key details of the updated model.

New GLC facelift exterior design

As seen in the teaser images here, the GLC facelift will get a new LED tail light setup, new dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome door handles, a tweaked rear bumper with dual exhaust tips, and an integrated spoiler. Elsewhere, it will feature new LED headlamps with horizontal LED DRLs, a single-slat chrome insert on the grille, and roof rails.

Facelifted GLC interior and features

Inside, the 2023 GLC will come equipped with a revised dashboard that now houses three AC vents above the centre console. Slotted below is an 11.9-inch vertically aligned touchscreen infotainment system. Also up for offer are new seats with fresh upholstery. Elsewhere, you will receive features such as a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, wireless charging, and an ADAS suite.

Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift engine and specifications

Powertrain options on the facelifted GLC are likely to include the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines paired with a mil-hybrid motor. These engines could be paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Once launched, the new GLC will rival the BMW X3, Audi Q5, and Volvo XC60 in the Indian market.