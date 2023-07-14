CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 six-seater variant spotted; launching soon?

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    19,468 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 six-seater variant spotted; launching soon?

    - XUV700 six-seater gets captain seats in the second row

    - Could be launched later this year

    XUV700 new spy shots: What do they reveal?

    Mahindra XUV700 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mahindra is testing a new variant of the XUV700 SUV, evident from the spy shots that have made their way to the web. These images reveal that the carmaker is testing a six-seat version that could be launched in the coming months.

    2023 XUV700: New feature updates coming soon?

    Mahindra XUV700 Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the XUV700 test mule gets captain seats for the second row, unlike a bench seat that is offered with the model currently on sale. The six-seat version could arrive with a few feature enhancements in tow, such as ventilated seats for the first and second row, an auto-dimming IRVM, and a powered tailgate. Previous details shared from the brand’s AdrenoX mobile app revealed that a six-seat version was indeed in the works.

    Mahindra XUV700 engine and specifications

    The XUV700 is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both engines are paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units, with the diesel versions also getting AWD in the top-spec variant. We have driven the SUV and our review is live on the website.

    XUV700 variants and seating options

    Mahindra currently sells the XUV700 in five variants, namely MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L. Customers can choose from five-seater and seven-seater layouts. In India, the XUV700 competes against the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and the MG Hector range. 

