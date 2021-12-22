Mahindra XUV700 six-seat variant in the works?

- Mahindra XUV700 could get a captain-seat layout for the second row

- An image showing the six-seat layout of the SUV is visible on the AdrenoX app

A new image shared on the web hints that a six-seat variant of the Mahindra XUV700 could be in the pipeline. The image, taken from the AdrenoX app on a mobile, features the interior of the SUV with captain seats for the second row.

The Mahindra XUV700 is presently offered in two seating configurations including five-seat and seven-seat. The arrival of a new variant in the model’s line-up could further increase the waiting period for the SUV, which reportedly stretches to more than a year at the moment.

Apart from the change to the seating options, we expect the feature set and variant range to remain unchanged in the Mahindra XUV700 line-up. Under the hood, the model is likely to be powered by the same 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, paired to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. It is also the first model from the company to feature ADAS technology, and you can learn all about it here.

