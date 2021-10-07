CarWale
    New Mahindra XUV700: Variants explained

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    13,837 Views
    New Mahindra XUV700: Variants explained

    Mahindra unveiled the XUV700 on 14 August, 2021, followed by the price announcement of all the models, which took place last week. The company also introduced two new variants based on customer demand, details of which are available here. Bookings for the model will begin at 10 am today.

    The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two powertrains including a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The latter produces 182bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450Nm in AT variants) while the former will produce 197bhp and 380Nm of torque. The MX variants in the diesel line-up will receive a lower state of tune, producing 153bhp and 360Nm of torque. Transmission options will include six-speed manual and automatic units. Also on offer is an AWD system. Customers can also choose from five-seat and seven-seat configurations. We have driven the XUV700, and you can read our review here.

    The Mahindra XUV700 is offered in five colours including Red Rage, Midnight Black, Everest White, Dazzling Silver, and Electric Blue, the latter of which will be exclusive to the AX range of variants. The SUV is available in four variants including MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7, as well as an optional Luxury pack for the top-end version. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Mahindra XUV700.

    XUV700 MX (Five-seat Diesel MT, Five-seat Petrol MT)

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Seven-inch instrument cluster

    Android Auto connectivity

    Smart door handles

    USB Type-C ports in the first and second row

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Speed-sensing auto door lock

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Follow-me-home headlamps

    Four speakers

    Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

    LED tail lights

    XUV700 AX3 (Five-seat Diesel MT, Seven-seat Diesel MT, Five-seat Diesel AT, Five-seat Petrol MT, Five-seat Petrol AT)

    Dual 10.25-inch screens (one each for the infotainment system and instrument console)

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    AdrenoX with complimentary one-year subscription and Alexa connectivity

    Six speakers

    AC vents for the third row

    Personalised safety alerts

    LED DRLs

    Fog lights

    Arm-rest with cup holders for the second-row seats

    XUV700 AX5 (Five-seat Diesel MT, Seven-seat Diesel MT, Five-seat Diesel AT, Seven-seat Diesel AT, Five-seat Petrol MT, Seven-seat Petrol MT, Five-seat Petrol AT)

    17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Panoramic sunroof/sky roof

    LED headlamps with auto-booster function

    ESP

    Curtain airbags for all three rows

    LED sequential turn indicators

    Cornering lights

    Drive modes (diesel only)

    XUV700 AX7 (Seven-seat Diesel MT, Seven-seat Diesel AT, Seven-seat Diesel MT, Seven-seat Diesel AT AWD, Seven-seat Petrol MT, Seven-seat Petrol AT) 

    ADAS

    Side airbags

    TPMS

    Push-button start

    18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Leatherette seats, steering wheel, and gear lever

    Six-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory and welcome retract function

    Automatic headlamps

    Rain sensing wipers

    Reverse camera

    Air purifier

    Driver drowsiness detection

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Dual-zone climate control

    AdrenoX with complimentary two-year subscription

    XUV700 AX7 with Luxury Pack (Seven-seat Diesel MT, Seven-seat Diesel AT AWD, Seven-seat Petrol AT)

    Blind view monitor

    Continuous digital video recording

    3D audio with 12 speakers

    360-degree camera

    Knee airbag

    Passive keyless entry

    Electronic parking brake

    Stop and go function for adaptive cruise control

    Telescopic adjustable steering

    Electric smart door handles

    Wireless charging

    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
