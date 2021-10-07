New Mahindra XUV700: Variants explained

Mahindra unveiled the XUV700 on 14 August, 2021, followed by the price announcement of all the models, which took place last week. The company also introduced two new variants based on customer demand, details of which are available here. Bookings for the model will begin at 10 am today.
The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two powertrains including a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The latter produces 182bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450Nm in AT variants) while the former will produce 197bhp and 380Nm of torque. The MX variants in the diesel line-up will receive a lower state of tune, producing 153bhp and 360Nm of torque. Transmission options will include six-speed manual and automatic units. Also on offer is an AWD system. Customers can also choose from five-seat and seven-seat configurations. We have driven the XUV700, and you can read our review here.
The Mahindra XUV700 is offered in five colours including Red Rage, Midnight Black, Everest White, Dazzling Silver, and Electric Blue, the latter of which will be exclusive to the AX range of variants. The SUV is available in four variants including MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7, as well as an optional Luxury pack for the top-end version. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Mahindra XUV700.
XUV700 MX (Five-seat Diesel MT, Five-seat Petrol MT)
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Seven-inch instrument cluster
Android Auto connectivity
Smart door handles
USB Type-C ports in the first and second row
Tilt-adjustable steering
Speed-sensing auto door lock
Front centre armrest with storage
Follow-me-home headlamps
Four speakers
Electrically-adjustable ORVMs
LED tail lights
XUV700 AX3 (Five-seat Diesel MT, Seven-seat Diesel MT, Five-seat Diesel AT, Five-seat Petrol MT, Five-seat Petrol AT)
Dual 10.25-inch screens (one each for the infotainment system and instrument console)
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
AdrenoX with complimentary one-year subscription and Alexa connectivity
Six speakers
AC vents for the third row
Personalised safety alerts
LED DRLs
Fog lights
Arm-rest with cup holders for the second-row seats
XUV700 AX5 (Five-seat Diesel MT, Seven-seat Diesel MT, Five-seat Diesel AT, Seven-seat Diesel AT, Five-seat Petrol MT, Seven-seat Petrol MT, Five-seat Petrol AT)
17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Panoramic sunroof/sky roof
LED headlamps with auto-booster function
ESP
Curtain airbags for all three rows
LED sequential turn indicators
Cornering lights
Drive modes (diesel only)
XUV700 AX7 (Seven-seat Diesel MT, Seven-seat Diesel AT, Seven-seat Diesel MT, Seven-seat Diesel AT AWD, Seven-seat Petrol MT, Seven-seat Petrol AT)
ADAS
Side airbags
TPMS
Push-button start
18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Leatherette seats, steering wheel, and gear lever
Six-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory and welcome retract function
Automatic headlamps
Rain sensing wipers
Reverse camera
Air purifier
Driver drowsiness detection
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Dual-zone climate control
AdrenoX with complimentary two-year subscription
XUV700 AX7 with Luxury Pack (Seven-seat Diesel MT, Seven-seat Diesel AT AWD, Seven-seat Petrol AT)
Blind view monitor
Continuous digital video recording
3D audio with 12 speakers
360-degree camera
Knee airbag
Passive keyless entry
Electronic parking brake
Stop and go function for adaptive cruise control
Telescopic adjustable steering
Electric smart door handles
Wireless charging