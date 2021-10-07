New Mahindra XUV700: Variants explained

Mahindra unveiled the XUV700 on 14 August, 2021, followed by the price announcement of all the models, which took place last week. The company also introduced two new variants based on customer demand, details of which are available here. Bookings for the model will begin at 10 am today.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two powertrains including a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The latter produces 182bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450Nm in AT variants) while the former will produce 197bhp and 380Nm of torque. The MX variants in the diesel line-up will receive a lower state of tune, producing 153bhp and 360Nm of torque. Transmission options will include six-speed manual and automatic units. Also on offer is an AWD system. Customers can also choose from five-seat and seven-seat configurations. We have driven the XUV700, and you can read our review here.

The Mahindra XUV700 is offered in five colours including Red Rage, Midnight Black, Everest White, Dazzling Silver, and Electric Blue, the latter of which will be exclusive to the AX range of variants. The SUV is available in four variants including MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7, as well as an optional Luxury pack for the top-end version. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Mahindra XUV700.

XUV700 MX (Five-seat Diesel MT, Five-seat Petrol MT)

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Seven-inch instrument cluster

Android Auto connectivity

Smart door handles

USB Type-C ports in the first and second row

Tilt-adjustable steering

Speed-sensing auto door lock

Front centre armrest with storage

Follow-me-home headlamps

Four speakers

Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

LED tail lights

XUV700 AX3 (Five-seat Diesel MT, Seven-seat Diesel MT, Five-seat Diesel AT, Five-seat Petrol MT, Five-seat Petrol AT)

Dual 10.25-inch screens (one each for the infotainment system and instrument console)

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AdrenoX with complimentary one-year subscription and Alexa connectivity

Six speakers

AC vents for the third row

Personalised safety alerts

LED DRLs

Fog lights

Arm-rest with cup holders for the second-row seats

XUV700 AX5 (Five-seat Diesel MT, Seven-seat Diesel MT, Five-seat Diesel AT, Seven-seat Diesel AT, Five-seat Petrol MT, Seven-seat Petrol MT, Five-seat Petrol AT)

17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof/sky roof

LED headlamps with auto-booster function

ESP

Curtain airbags for all three rows

LED sequential turn indicators

Cornering lights

Drive modes (diesel only)

XUV700 AX7 (Seven-seat Diesel MT, Seven-seat Diesel AT, Seven-seat Diesel MT, Seven-seat Diesel AT AWD, Seven-seat Petrol MT, Seven-seat Petrol AT)

ADAS

Side airbags

TPMS

Push-button start

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Leatherette seats, steering wheel, and gear lever

Six-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory and welcome retract function

Automatic headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

Reverse camera

Air purifier

Driver drowsiness detection

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Dual-zone climate control

AdrenoX with complimentary two-year subscription

XUV700 AX7 with Luxury Pack (Seven-seat Diesel MT, Seven-seat Diesel AT AWD, Seven-seat Petrol AT)

Blind view monitor

Continuous digital video recording

3D audio with 12 speakers

360-degree camera

Knee airbag

Passive keyless entry

Electronic parking brake

Stop and go function for adaptive cruise control

Telescopic adjustable steering

Electric smart door handles

Wireless charging