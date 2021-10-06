New Audi Approved Plus dealership inaugurated in Ludhiana

- The Audi Approved Plus dealership in Ludhiana is a five-car display showroom spread across 3,000 square feet

- All vehicles sold under the dealership are offered with a two-year, unlimited kilometres warranty, 24x7 Road Side Assistance (RSA), and complete service history of the pre-owned Audi car

Audi has inaugurated a new pre-owned luxury car showroom in Ludhiana as a part of its Audi Approved Plus range of dealerships. Spread over an area of 3,000 square feet, the showroom, which can display five cars, will cater to the market across Punjab and the nearby areas. The new facility is located at GT Road, opposite Dhandari Kalan Railway Station, Ludhiana.

With more than 300 multi-point checks, the vehicles at an Audi Approved Plus dealership undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior, and electrical inspections, as well as a full road test. The Audi Approved Plus program offers benefits such as a two-year, unlimited kilometres warranty, 24x7 Audi Roadside Assistance (RSA), complete service history of the car, financing, and insurance.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Punjab is one of the regions that is witnessing a growing demand for pre-owned luxury cars. To tap this demand and expand our pre-owned luxury car business network, we have launched a facility for pre-owned cars in Ludhiana. This facility will offer a wide range of pre-owned Audi cars to allow customers to get the true Audi experience. Audi India offers an industry-best two years, unlimited kilometres warranty on its certified pre-owned cars. With this showroom, we are set to bring the Audi experience to newer regions. Audi Approved Plus, our pre-owned car business, has witnessed growth in the last few years, and we expect this growth to continue this year as well. Through our pre-owned car business, we welcome first-time luxury car buyers to the Audi family, and we are committed to growing this further with many more such facilities in India.”