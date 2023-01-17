CarWale

    Audi India hikes prices of its entire range

    Haji Chakralwale

    Audi India hikes prices of its entire range

    - The vehicles are now costlier by 1.7 per cent

    - Q7 and A6 get one new mid-variant 

    Last month, Audi India announced a hike in the prices of its entire portfolio by 1.7 per cent owing to rising input and operational costs. Now, the brand has revealed the revised ex-showroom prices of its range.

    Starting with the sedans, the A4 is available in three variants – Premium, Premium Plus, and Technology. And after the price hike, it starts at Rs 43.85 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 51.85 lakh for the top-spec trim. Meanwhile, the A6 gets three trim levels – Premium Plus, Technology W/O Matrix, and Technology. With the increment, the A6 now costs Rs 61.60 lakh for the base and Rs 66.26 lakh for the top variant.

    The A8L, on the other hand, now costs Rs 1.34 crore and Rs 1.62 crore for the Celebration edition and Technology variant, respectively. Then, the electric SUV, e-Tron gets a price revision of Rs 2.71 lakh and Rs 3.09 lakh and now costs Rs 1.70 crore and Rs 1.94 crore for the S and RS trim, respectively.

    Moving onto the SUVs, the Q5 has three variant options, including Premium Plus, Technology, and Special edition and their revised ex-showroom prices are Rs 61.51 lakh, Rs 67.31 lakh, and Rs 67.05 lakh, respectively. Its bigger brother, the Q7 has one new mid-variant in the line-up, Technology W/O Matrix trim, which costs Rs 90.63 lakh, whereas the already existing Premium Plus and Technology variants’ revised prices are Rs 84.70 lakh and Rs 92.30 lakh, respectively.

    The Q8 has two variants on offer – Celebration and 55 TFSi Quattro and the revised prices for them are Rs 1.06 crore and Rs 1.43 crore, respectively. Lastly, the RS Q8 is now available at a price tag of Rs 2.22 crore after a price revision of Rs 3.54 lakh on the ex-showroom price.

