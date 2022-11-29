First sightings of fourth-generation Audi A3 facelift

It has been two years and eight months since the fourth-generation Audi A3 made its global debut. And the automaker now appears to have commenced testing for its mid-cycle update to keep the A3 up-to-the-minute not only with the competitors but also with the newer siblings. While the spy shots only show the A3 saloon, the A3 Sportback facelift is likely to receive similar updates or vice versa. Audi will possibly unveil the new A3 sometime later next year.

The prototype model can be seen wearing camouflage on the front and rear bumpers, fenders, lower parts of the doors, and the boot. If the spy pictures are to go by, the upcoming A3 facelift is expected to carry the majority of the changes in the fascia and rear end, which is a usual affair for any facelift model. Meanwhile, it could also feature redesigned headlight and taillight clusters, along with a new set of wheels.

While this partly camouflaged prototype seems identical to the on-sale A3 in terms of design, it is likely to get fresh design elements in the later stages of testing. Not to mention, the new A3 Sportback and Saloon will bear Audi's renewed logo that debuted with the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron.

We expect the interior to get minor styling updates, mainly to the dashboard and centre console. The automaker could retain the driver display (10.25-inch or 12.3-inch, depending on the trim level) and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MMI 3.

Audi is unlikely to make any significant changes to its powertrains. However, it could introduce mild-hybrid functionality. A media report also suggests that the updated 1.5-litre TSI EVO2 turbo-petrol is expected to be offered with the new A3. Notably, the TSI EVO2 is a more efficient version of the previous unit, which powers Volkswagen Taigun/Virtus and Skoda Kushaq/Slavia in India.