Mahindra XUV400 Special Edition showcased

- Made in collaboration with Rimzim Dadu

- One-of-one edition displayed at Tech Fashion tour

Mahindra announced its entry into the EV market with the XUV400 in September 2022, with a release date of next year. In a recent development, Mahindra XUV400 has received a one-of-one special edition in collaboration with automotive designer Pratap Bose and leading fashion icon Rimzim Dadu.

Mahindra Automotive's Tech Fashion Tour Season 6 featured this special edition of the XUV400. This special edition focuses on showcasing fashion with fabrics as the primary component. The fabric-inspired theme is evident with the twin-peaks copper-hued Mahindra logo getting a blue outline and the 'Rimzim Dadu X Bose' insignia on the windshield and other exterior parts.

On the inside, we see fabric-inspired elements adorning the cabin. With the same 'Rimzim Dadu X Bose' logo embedded in the seat's headrest and an Arctic Blue theme throughout the interior, including the upholstery.

The Mahindra XUV400 will be available in three trim levels: base, EP, and EL. A 39.4kWh battery pack will power the motors which will produce 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. Then, a full charge will provide an ARAI-certified range of 456km.

With a length of 4,200mm, the Mahindra XUV400 will be more spacious on the inside than its main competitor, the Tata Nexon EV. Not only in terms of space but also regarding the power figures, it may be the best option in this price range. Nonetheless, Tata continues to dominate the budget EV market with its EV portfolio.