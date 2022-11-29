CarWale

    Skoda India's plant transforms to 100% Green Energy

    Skoda India's plant transforms to 100% Green Energy

    - Aims to become a carbon-neutral company by 2025

    - First Green Energy automotive plant in Aurangabad 

    Volkswagen Group’s Aurangabad manufacturing plant has transformed to 100 per cent Green Energy well ahead of its 2025 target. SAVWIPL (Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited), has taken a significant step towards fulfilling the Group’s goTOzero mission. 

    With this transition, Skoda’s Aurangabad plant will achieve approximately 48 per cent reduction in CO2 every year. By replacing the external energy supply with renewable energy from MSEDCL, SAVWIPL’s Aurangabad plant has become the first automotive facility in Aurangabad to be certified as a Green Energy Plant by MSEDCL. 

    Earlier in 2018, this plant increased its capacity usage of green energy and commissioned a 980kWp rooftop solar power plant to meet 40 per cent of its annual energy requirement. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Piyush Arora, MD, and CEO of SAVWIPL said, “Sustainability is the key pillar of the Group’s corporate strategy. It is also a cornerstone of our manufacturing processes. In the Volkswagen Group, ‘goTOzero’ is not only a roadmap for effective climate protection, it is also an integral strategic initiative towards sustainability mobility”. 

    He further added, “We take a holistic approach to decarbonisation – from production through service life to recycling. We are enormously proud of achieving 100 percent Green Energy Certification for our Aurangabad facility well in advance of the target date. This feat moves us closer to our goal of achieving carbon neutrality in our manufacturing operations by the second half of the decade and motivates us to forge ahead with our Green Future Initiatives.” 

