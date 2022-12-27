Audi A3 sedan facelift spied in S-line trim

- Gets minor cosmetic tweaks

- Test mule sports Quattro AWD system

The current Audi A3 has been around for a couple of years already. This means the mid-life update is just around the corner. And our spy sleuths have caught the Ingolstadt carmaker doing rounds of the same, wearing scanty camouflage and hiding the obvious changes.

The test mule might not appear any different from the A3 on sale currently. But look closely, and you’d notice newer air vents -(faux,) with a reworked bumper design both fore and aft. There’s no dual exhaust setup here so this is not the souped-up S3, but bigger alloy wheels and slightly sportier bumper style hint at the S-Line version.

There are no rumours of the A3 going full hybrid or electric at the moment. And this being a facelift, changes under the skin is expected to be minimal. The next-gen A3 is expected to arrive only in 2027. But word on the street is that, the updated A3 will receive a high-riding version similar to the A1 Allstreet. There will be some improvements to the cabin as well as trickled down from more expensive models.

After the discontinuation of the A1, the A3 will most likely become the entry-level Audi. We expect the facelift to arrive in late 2023. This update will also be followed on the hatchback version along with the high-performance S3 and RS3 soon.