CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Audi RS3 sets a Nurburgring lap record

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,331 Views
    New Audi RS3 sets a Nurburgring lap record

    -         Went around the Ring in 7 minutes 40.747 seconds

    -         Benefits from torque splitter, semi-slicks, and RS sport suspension plus

    Be it for the big ballistic machines, or small practical compacts – Nurburgring is an impartial crucible. Setting a lap time of 7 minutes 40.747 seconds, the recently revealed Audi RS3 has dethroned the Renault Megane RS Trophy R by an impressive margin of 4.64 seconds in the compact class.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Racing and development driver, Frank Stippler was at the helm of the RS3 saloon which went around the 20.8kilometre loop. The newly introduced 'torque splitter' is supposedly the party piece on the new record braking baby RS sedan. Before the record-setting lap, Stippler's team only adjusted the tyre pressure in the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slicks to the track conditions. These slicks are optional fitment on the road-going version of the RS3 though.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Audi believes credit for the lap record goes to the torque splitter which distributes torque flexibly between the rear wheels – controlled via a multiple disc clutch on each of the drive shafts. During dynamic driving, it increases the drive torque to the outer rear wheel with the higher wheel load. This means that on right turns, there is more torque on the left rear wheel and the opposite on left turns. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    According to Stippler, the torque splitter ensures the most neutral handling possible with little oversteering or understeering in different driving situations thus enabling early acceleration possible upon exiting a curve, ensuing faster lap times.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Apart from the optional Pirelli semi-slicks, the record braking RS3 was riding with the 19-inch ceramic braking system, and the RS sport suspension plus with adaptive damper control. The latter individually and continuously adjusts each shock absorber to the road conditions, the driving situation, and the mode selected in Audi drive select. And the RS Performance mode is equipped with two setups for different racetracks.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    We reckon Audi India will introduce this baby RS in India as well following the trail of the RS5 and other RS models like RS Q8 and RS7 Sportback. But we’ll have to wait for the standard A3 to arrive on our shores first.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    Audi New A3 Image
    Audi New A3
    ₹ 39.00 - 45.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG engine specs leaked ahead of probable launch?
     Next 
    India car sales analysed – July 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi New A3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Audi New A3 Right Front Three Quarter
    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious
    youtube-icon

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

    ByCarWale Team23 Dec 2019
    34217 Views
    306 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi RS5

    Audi RS5

    ₹ 1.04 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi RS5

    Audi RS5

    ₹ 1.04 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thAUG
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious
    youtube-icon

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

    ByCarWale Team23 Dec 2019
    34217 Views
    306 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Audi RS3 sets a Nurburgring lap record