Upcoming luxury/sports cars in India in 2021 - Part 1

Audi

The all-new A3

The new generation A3 saloon is based on the MQB platform. It is 4,495mm in length and has a 2,636mm wheelbase. There is a bigger hexagon-shaped grille fitted in a chrome frame. Besides, the saloon gets new LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs while the rear end comes with LED taillamps. The new A3 features also redesigned interior with major changes made to the dashboard and the central console. It gets Audi’s virtual cockpit with a dual-screen setup.

Globally, the new A3 comes with a variety of engines including a diesel 1.0-litre, 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel. The saloon is expected to arrive in India in the second or third quarter of 2021. It could only get a petrol engine mated to a seven-speed automatic.

The all-new Q3

The second-generation Q3 is inspired by the Q8 and it uses the common MQB architecture. The new Q3 gets a newly designed front and the rear where it features LED headlamps, a larger hexagon-shaped grille, and new taillamps at the rear. The reworked interior gets more space and features. There is a digital driver display and an infotainment touchscreen.

This SUV is available in both petrol and diesel powertrains. However, the India en route model may only get one powertrain and that is likely to be the petrol. There is RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback as well and we expect them to arrive in India along with the new Q3.

The Q5 facelift

The premium SUV by Audi, the Q5 received an update in mid-2020. The facelifted Q5 gets reworked exterior and is also equipped with more features. There is a new pair of LED headlamps and LED taillamps, Audi’s signature grille, new alloy wheels, etc. Inside, the SUV is equipped with premium leather upholstery for the seats, a dual-screen setup with the latest MIB 3 and Alexa virtual assistant.

It comes with petrol and diesel powertrains in foreign markets while the India specific version is forecasted to get only the petrol engine paired with a seven-speed automatic and Audi quattro all-wheel-drive system. Meanwhile, the updated Q5 was also spotted undergoing tests in India and it may arrive in the country in the second or third quarter of 2021.

The Q7 facelift

The second-generation facelift of the Q7 was showcased in 2020. It is one of the most popular SUVs in India. The updated SUV gets a reworked design that includes LED headlamps and taillamps with dynamic turn signals, an enormous grill with a silver frame, adaptive air suspension, driver assistance features and so on. This SUV is just over five metres.

Inside, the reworked spacious cabin comes with seven-seat accommodation. It also gets heated/ventilated front seats with premium leather upholstery, the digital driver display and the central information display and four-zone temperature control with a separate touchscreen control display.

This updated Q5 comes with 3.0-litre V6 petrol and 3.0-litre V6 diesel engines in the international market while the SQ7 is equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine. The SUV is likely to launch in India between June and July.

BMW

The all-new X1

The updated second-generation X1 was launched in India almost a year ago. Presently, BMW is said to be working on the third-generation model of the subcompact SUV. It is claimed that the compact SUV will get major exterior updates such as a new bigger grille, new LED headlamps and taillamps, etc. The all-new X1 is said to retain the front-wheel-drive format whereas the M Sport versions could get the xDrive system.

Inside, the SUV is likely to get an updated cabin design and also, it will probably come with a digital driver display and an infotainment touchscreen unit - both would be the 10.25-inch unit.

The all-new X1 is expected to be equipped with a hybrid powertrain. However, that version might not come to India. The next-generation model is expected to arrive end of this year or at the beginning of 2022 with both petrol and diesel engine options.

The 5 Series saloon facelift

The updated 5 Series saloon was revealed in May 2020 alongside the M5 and the 6 Series Gran Turismo. The 6 Series GT is already here but the 5 Series has not launched yet in the country. The updated executive class saloon features dual L-shaped DRLs and adaptive LED headlamps while the grille is now wider and finished in chrome.

The interior remains unchanged, it comes with premium leather upholstery and a surround sound system. There is a 12.3-inch digital driver display while a floating 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen now comes with BMW OS 7.

The 5 Series saloon is now available with petrol and diesel engine options as well as with five different plug-in hybrid versions. India specific model is expected to get petrol and diesel models with Luxury Line and M Sport variants.

The M5 facelift

The F90 M5 disappeared from the BMW India website months ago and it was a hint that the F90 M5 facelift will arrive in India soon. The updated high-performance version of the 5 Series saloon retains the same engines as the previous model. It gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic, and it makes 592bhp and 750Nm of torque. The updated M5 was discovered being tested in Pune city, India.

The car has a similar design to the 5 Series saloon, and it is likely to be equipped with some M performance bells and whistles. The M5 is expected to feature BMW Laser headlamps with high beam assist, a carbon fibre roof, M bumpers, M alloy wheels and so on. The was expected to arrive in the second quarter of 2021 but that could be delayed as most states in the country are imposing the lockdown. It is highly likely to arrive in India sooner.