Third-gen BMW X1 likely to arrive in 2022 with petrol, all-electric and plug-in hybrid versions

- The third-gen car will have many subtle exterior changes. - Minimalist interior similar to the second-generation 2-Series Active Tourer expected. The third-generation BMW X1 is expected to launch some time in 2022. Under the skin, the X1 will use a front-wheel drive platform, with performance variants more than likely to be fitted with all-wheel drive. It seems probable there will be an all-electric model dubbed iX1. And it’s almost certain a plug-in hybrid variant is in the works, too. Compared to the current car, the third-gen X1 will have a wider grille setup and not the tall and narrow design seen on the latest 4 Series coupe. In the final grille pattern it’s likely that the kidney design elements will be joined up in some way. Along the sides there will be some subtle improvements, including the shape of the Hofmeister kink. The new X1 will have lift-up door handles like the ones fitted to the upcoming 2-Series Active Tourer, i4 electric liftback, and range-topping iNext electric crossover. At the back the tail-lights are unlikely to be as tall as those on today’s car and are expected to be highlighted by a depressed ridge right underneath. It’s expected that the X1 will have a minimalist interior similar to the second-generation 2-Series Active Tourer. The new small people mover has a freestanding touchscreen infotainment unit, digital instrumentation display, and a clean dashboard without too many buttons on it.