BMW M5 removed from India website; facelift version coming soon?

- BMW M5 facelift could be launched in India soon

- The model will be powered by the same 592bhp 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

BMW India has updated its official website, which no longer features the M5 performance sedan. The model is likely to be replaced by the M5 facelift that could be launched in the country soon.

Unveiled back in June 2020, the BMW M5 facelift was spotted in India, undergoing testing near ARAI, Pune, details of which are available here. The model will continue to source power from the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 592bhp and 750Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by an eight-speed automatic unit.

Exterior highlights of the BMW M5 facelift shall include redesigned front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps, twin L-shaped LED DRLs, new alloy wheels, a carbon-fibre roof, and smoked LED tail lights.

Inside, the new BMW M5 facelift will come equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument console, seventh-gen iDrive system, and an all-wheel-drive system with the convenience of switching to a rear-wheel-drive system. Also on offer will be drive modes such as Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, and Track.