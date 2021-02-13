Mahindra Bolero Neo: What to expect?

- Essentially based on the erstwhile TUV300

- Will feature cosmetic updates and feature additions

Mahindra has always been proud of its SUVs. Initially launched in 2015, the TUV300 was the Indian car manufacturer’s offering for the compact sub-four metre segment. Unfortunately, it was discontinued in early 2020 as it was not updated with a BS6 compliant engine.

Now, the compact SUV is likely to make a comeback but will carry a new badge derived from the legendary model in the Mahindra’s stable – the Bolero. The upcoming TUV300 is likely to be christened as the Bolero Neo. However, visually, the Bolero Neo will bear resemblance to the older TUV with its clam-shell bonnet, squared wheel arches, and headlamp units. The revised front grille, new colour shades, redesigned alloy wheels, and tweaked taillights will help the Bolero Neo get a refreshed look.

The details with respect to the interiors are not known at the moment but we expect it to be revamped with a new dashboard, updated touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, and a new instrument cluster. Recently, the Bolero Neo was spotted during a TVC shoot and you can read more about it here.

Under the bonnet, the Bolero Neo will be powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel engine tuned to meet the new BS6 emission norms. It is a three-cylinder motor that gives an output of 100bhp and 240Nm of torque. While a five-speed manual will be offered as standard, an AMT unit could also be made available with the updated model. Upon its launch, the Bolero Neo will compete against the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, and its sibling, the Mahindra XUV300.

