Mahindra Bolero Neo to be launched in India on 15 July

- Prima facie it appears to be a reworked version of the TUV300

- To be powered by the mHawk100 diesel engine

The first batch of Mahindra Bolero Neo has started arriving across the company’s dealership in the country. The company has also released the teasers for the upcoming SUV. The Bolero has always been the bestselling model for the company in India and the upcoming Bolero Neo is expected to further strengthen the Indian utility vehicle’s foothold in the country post its debut on 15 July.

As seen in the spy images, the upcoming Bolero Neo appears to be the TUV300 facelift. While the overall body structure appears to be retained from the TUV300, the upcoming Bolero Neo looks fresh with a reworked front bumper, tweaked headlamps, and horizontally positioned LED DRLs. As part of the fresh update, the vehicle further receives wider air dams and round fog lamps enclosed in the lower section of the bumper. To learn more about it, click here.

Mechanically, the Bolero Neo will be powered by the mHawk100 diesel engine that generates 100bhp and 240Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. In terms of safety, the Bolero Neo will offer dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, and more. Although the feature list is not known for now, the upcoming Bolero Neo is expected to get all the modern equipment that will help the brand to emerge as a strong competitor in its segment.