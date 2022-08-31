Mahindra Bolero Neo spied with the new brand logo

- Yet to be launched officially

- No mechanical changes expected

Over a year back, Mahindra introduced the Bolero Neo which was essentially the replacement for the defunct TUV300 and a more premium alternative to the Bolero. Now, as seen with the other SUVs, the Bolero Neo too has been spied wearing the new twin peaks brand logo.

Spotted at a dealer stockyard, the Bolero appears to be a base variant with black-coloured door handles and ORVMs. Having said that, the Neo retains its tall and boxy stance and the new logo sits inside the front grille between the vertical slats. The new branding will also be updated on the side-opening tailgate, wheels, and steering. Last week, the carmaker also revealed the XUV300 compact SUV with the new logo on its social media platform.

Another SUV in the line-up to receive a similar update is the Bolero which was also spotted with the new logo. Mahindra is also prepping for the introduction of its first electric SUV, the XUV400 which is likely to make its debut next month. The XUV400 will be the electric iteration of the XUV300 and will go up against the Tata Nexon EV Prime.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo will see no mechanical changes and will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre diesel motor. It is tuned to develop 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. The five-speed manual is the sole transmission on offer that transmits the power to the rear wheels.

