California government to ban ICE cars by 2035

The California government recently announced its decision to phase out the gasoline-powered vehicle by 2035. This decision came after the California Air Resources Board (CARB), approved the Advanced Clean Cars II proposal on 25 August, making zero-emission vehicle sales mandatory in California from 2035. With this, the American state government has become the world’s first government to declare a ban on pure-ICE vehicles.

According to the Advanced Clean Cars II proposal, the California government has laid a plan to scale down emissions from light-duty passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs, in a phased manner, starting from 2026. Currently, all means of transportation, such as light- and heavy-duty trucks, SUVs, and passenger cars account for 50 per cent of California’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

While 16 per cent of new vehicles sold in California are zero-emission and plug-in hybrid vehicles, the Advanced Clean Cars II proposal describes a yearly zero-emission vehicle requirement. For instance, by 2026, the state intends to have 35 per cent of its overall new car sales from zero-emission and plug-in hybrid vehicles, 51 per cent by 2028, 68 per cent by 2030, and so forth.

Hence, by 2035, all new passenger vehicles sold in the state will be zero-emission vehicles, including battery-powered electric cars, hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles, and plug-in hybrid vehicles. For this, the proposal amends the Zero Emission Vehicle Regulation to make way for zero-emissions vehicles.

As per a statement issued by Gavin Newsom, governor of California, “This plan’s yearly targets – 35 per cent ZEV sales by 2026, 68 per cent by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2035 – provide our roadmap to reducing dangerous carbon emissions and moving away from fossil fuels. That’s 915 million oil barrels’ worth of emissions that won’t pollute our communities.”

It further added, “With the historic $10 billion we’re investing to accelerate the transition to ZEVs, we’re making it easier and cheaper for all Californians to purchase electric cars. California will continue to lead the revolution toward our zero-emission transportation future.”