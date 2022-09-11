Mahindra Bolero Neo with new logo spotted at dealer yard

- Mahindra could discreetly introduce the Bolero Neo with the new logo

- The new Twin Peaks logo is currently offered only in three models

Mahindra seems to be slowly rolling out the new Twin Peaks logo across its model range. The new logo, which is currently offered only in three models including the XUV700, Scorpio Classic, and Scorpio-N, will soon be available with the Bolero Neo.

As seen in the images here, the Mahindra Bolero Neo, which was snapped at a local dealership in the country, gets the new logo from the brand. The new badge is visible on the grille, wheels, and steering wheel. The unit seen here is the top-spec N10 (O) variant.

Apart from the new logos all around, there are no changes to the feature list or mechanicals of the SUV. Under the hood, the model is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that produces 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is the sole transmission on offer.

