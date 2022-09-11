CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero Neo with new logo spotted at dealer yard

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Bolero Neo with new logo spotted at dealer yard

    - Mahindra could discreetly introduce the Bolero Neo with the new logo

    - The new Twin Peaks logo is currently offered only in three models

    Mahindra seems to be slowly rolling out the new Twin Peaks logo across its model range. The new logo, which is currently offered only in three models including the XUV700, Scorpio Classic, and Scorpio-N, will soon be available with the Bolero Neo.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Front View

    As seen in the images here, the Mahindra Bolero Neo, which was snapped at a local dealership in the country, gets the new logo from the brand. The new badge is visible on the grille, wheels, and steering wheel. The unit seen here is the top-spec N10 (O) variant.

    Apart from the new logos all around, there are no changes to the feature list or mechanicals of the SUV. Under the hood, the model is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that produces 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is the sole transmission on offer.

    Image Source

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Image
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    ₹ 9.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in August 2022

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.11 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.78 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.03 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.24 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.30 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.84 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.69 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.29 Lakh

