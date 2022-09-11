Top 3 bestselling Hyundai cars in August 2022

Hyundai India is the second highest-selling model in the country in August 2022. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Hyundai models in the country last month.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta retained the top rank in August 2022. The company sold 12,577 units of the Creta in India last month compared to 12,597 unit sales in August 2021, thereby posting nearly identical sales numbers.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue emerged as the second bestselling model for the company in India last month. The Venuecompact SUV registered 11,240 unit sales in August 2022 compared to 8,377 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 34 per cent.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios retained the third rank in terms of sales in August 2022. Hyundai India sold 9,274 units of the Grand i10 Nios last month as compared to 8,023 unit sales in August 2021, thereby posting a growth of 16 per cent.

