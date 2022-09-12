CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra Scorpio-N base variant spotted; deliveries to begin later this month

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    145 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio-N base variant spotted; deliveries to begin later this month

    - The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in India on 27 June

    - The model is available with two powertrains

    Mahindra is all set to commence deliveries of the Scorpio-N on 26 September. Ahead of this milestone, a video featuring the base variant of the SUV has surfaced on the web.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is believed to be the base-spec Z2 variant. The model misses out not only on key visual elements but also on a range of features compared to the top-spec Z8L variant.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Dashboard

    On the outside, the Mahindra Scorpio-N base variant gets a dual barrel headlamp design, the signature six-slat grille finished in a shade of gloss black, body-coloured bumpers, black skid plates, steel wheels without wheel covers, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, vertically stacked LED tail lights, and black door handles. The variant misses out on projector headlamps, LED DRLs, chrome inserts for the grille, fog lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, and contrast-coloured skid plates.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Second Row Seats

    Inside, the Mahindra Scorpio-N base variant receives features in the form of a dual-tone brown and black theme, manual AC, a flat-bottom steering wheel, second row AC vents, arm rests with cup holders for the second row, and all four power windows. The variant misses out on features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, drive modes, AdrenoX connected car technology, and steering-mounted controls.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Instrument Cluster

    Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is available with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. Last month, Mahindra announced the delivery schedule and approximate waiting periods of the Scorpio-N.

    Image Source

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top 3 bestselling Hyundai cars in August 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Can the Mahindra XUV400 take on the Tata Nexon EV Max?
    youtube-icon
    Can the Mahindra XUV400 take on the Tata Nexon EV Max?
    ByCarWale Team12 Sep 2022
    961 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.24 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Can the Mahindra XUV400 take on the Tata Nexon EV Max?
    youtube-icon
    Can the Mahindra XUV400 take on the Tata Nexon EV Max?
    ByCarWale Team12 Sep 2022
    961 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Scorpio-N base variant spotted; deliveries to begin later this month