Mahindra Scorpio-N base variant spotted; deliveries to begin later this month

- The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in India on 27 June

- The model is available with two powertrains

Mahindra is all set to commence deliveries of the Scorpio-N on 26 September. Ahead of this milestone, a video featuring the base variant of the SUV has surfaced on the web.

As seen in the images here, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is believed to be the base-spec Z2 variant. The model misses out not only on key visual elements but also on a range of features compared to the top-spec Z8L variant.

On the outside, the Mahindra Scorpio-N base variant gets a dual barrel headlamp design, the signature six-slat grille finished in a shade of gloss black, body-coloured bumpers, black skid plates, steel wheels without wheel covers, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, vertically stacked LED tail lights, and black door handles. The variant misses out on projector headlamps, LED DRLs, chrome inserts for the grille, fog lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, and contrast-coloured skid plates.

Inside, the Mahindra Scorpio-N base variant receives features in the form of a dual-tone brown and black theme, manual AC, a flat-bottom steering wheel, second row AC vents, arm rests with cup holders for the second row, and all four power windows. The variant misses out on features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, drive modes, AdrenoX connected car technology, and steering-mounted controls.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is available with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. Last month, Mahindra announced the delivery schedule and approximate waiting periods of the Scorpio-N.

