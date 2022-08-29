New Mahindra Scorpio-N delivery schedule announced

- Z8L variants to be prioritised over other variants

Back in June 2022, Mahindra launched the new Scorpio-N at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the Indian carmaker has revealed the delivery schedule for the three-row SUV. The deliveries of the Scorpio-N will commence next month on 26 September with Z8L variants being prioritised over the remaining variants.

Mahindra will initiate the deliveries of the first batch of customers comprising 25,000 bookings wherein the average waiting period is told to be four months. The automaker also states that it plans to deliver 7,000 units within the first 10 days. The deliveries of the Z8L variant in the first 25,000 bookings is claimed to be completed by the end of November.

The Mahindra Scorpio is available in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L variants in both six and seven-seat layouts. As for the powertrain, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is available with 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Both powertrains can be had with manual and automatic transmissions along with an all-wheel-drive configuration for the diesel derivatives.