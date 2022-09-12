Discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on Tata Tiago, Nexon, and other models in September 2022

Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering a range of discounts this month. These benefits are available in cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The Tata Harrier and Safari are available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 each. The XZ+ variants of the Tiago and Tigor are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. All other variants of both models receive an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Discounts on the diesel variants of the Tata Nexon include an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The petrol variants of the sub-four metre SUV can be availed with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. There are no discounts on the Punch, Altroz, Nexon EV Max, Nexon EV Prime, Tigor EV, or the CNG-powered variants of the Tiago and Tigor.