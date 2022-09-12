CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on Tata Tiago, Nexon, and other models in September 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    632 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on Tata Tiago, Nexon, and other models in September 2022

    Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering a range of discounts this month. These benefits are available in cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The Tata Harrier and Safari are available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 each. The XZ+ variants of the Tiago and Tigor are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. All other variants of both models receive an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. 

    Discounts on the diesel variants of the Tata Nexon include an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The petrol variants of the sub-four metre SUV can be availed with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. There are no discounts on the Punch, Altroz, Nexon EV Max, Nexon EV Prime, Tigor EV, or the CNG-powered variants of the Tiago and Tigor.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny begins testing in India
     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio-N base variant spotted; deliveries to begin later this month

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Harrier Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32691 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Harrier Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 17.93 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.65 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 17.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 17.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 18.33 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 17.95 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 17.30 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.69 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32691 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on Tata Tiago, Nexon, and other models in September 2022