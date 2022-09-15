CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo with new logo listed on official website

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo with new logo listed on official website

    - Gets brand’s twin-peaks logo inside out

    - No revision in prices

    Mahindra has officially listed the Bolero and Bolero Neo with the new brand logo on their website. Both the SUVs now sport the new twin-peaks logo on the front grille, wheel hubs, tailgate, and steering wheel. 

    Front View

    The new twin-peaks logo made its debut last year on the Mahindra XUV700. This was later carried to the recently launched Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic duo. Now, the automaker appears to be updating the rest of the SUV line-up. While the official images of the Bolero and Bolero Neo with the new logo are up on the website, the Thar and XUV300 are yet to get the treatment officially. However, we have spotted both SUVs wearing the new badge and the update could around the corner. 

    Rear View

    The Mahindra Bolero sources its power from a 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine which produces 75bhp and 210Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Bolero Neo is powered by the 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine. This oil-burner mill makes 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. Both powertrains are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

