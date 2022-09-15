New Ford Mustang unveiled with V8 and six-speed manual gearbox

American auto giant Ford has unveiled the iconic seventh-generation Mustang with a newly designed exterior and interior, a lot of tech, and two distinctive engines, including the most powerful V8 ever. For the first time in its history, Ford also showcased Mustang Dark Horse — a new track-oriented trim with more power and performance upgrades.

The new-gen Mustang is available in GT and EcoBoost trim levels across coupé and convertible body styles. While its exterior takes inspiration from the 1960s original design, Ford’s designers have visually distinguished the GT and EcoBoost models for the first time. Overall, the new Mustang is bolder and edgier, featuring a wider hexagonal grille, large air inlets, three-bar LED headlights, and an extended boot with sharp tri-element taillights. Ford has also improved its aerodynamic efficiency with new bonnet vents, reshaped front splitter, and a new rear diffuser.

Furthermore, the Mustang is available in 11 exterior colours, including two new shades: Vapor Blue and Yellow Splash. And it also comes with 12 distinctive wheel designs and sizes ranging from 17-inch to 19-inch. Besides this, Ford offers the Bronze Design Series package alongside the optional Performance Pack.

Inside, the new-generation Mustang gets the most technologically advanced cockpit in its history. First, the fighter jet-inspired cockpit boasts two curved screens comprising a 12.4-inch driver display and a 13.2-inch central information hub with Sync 4. Both screens offer customisation options, while the driver display adapts to the selected drive mode. Meanwhile, the brand provides all-cloth and ActiveX synthetic leather upholstery with either micro suede vinyl or genuine leather inserts depending on the trim.

The seventh-gen Mustang comes powered by the most powerful version of the 5.0-litre Coyote naturally aspirated V8 mill. It features a dual cold-air intake and dual-throttle body design for higher airflow rates. On the other hand, the Mustang also gets a heavily upgraded and more powerful 2.3-litre, four-cylinder, twin-scroll turbo EcoBoost engine. The six-speed manual gearbox is available as standard with the V8, while an updated 10-speed automatic transmission is standard in the EcoBoost and is optional for the V8. Notably, Ford did not reveal the power output figures at the unveiling.

Meanwhile, it is interesting to note that the new Mustang features an electronic handbrake-based ‘drift brake’, which unlocks the drifting capability of the Pony car. What’s more? The new remote rev feature enables remotely revving of the engine with the key fob. That said, the new Mustang will go on sale in the US starting in the summer of 2023.