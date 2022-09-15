CarWale
    BMW India inaugurates new dealership in Vizag

    Jay Shah

    - Managed and operated by KUN Exclusive

    - Facility houses a 24kW DC charger for electric vehicles

    BMW India has further expanded its sales network with the addition of a new showroom in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. This new dealership is situated at 45-56-1/3 NH5 Road, Near Port Hospital, Narsimhanagar, Vizag and is managed by the dealer principal, KUN Exclusive. 

    The dealership comprises a vehicle display section, an office space, and a fully equipped workshop with two mechanical bays. The facility also showcases the ‘BMW Lifestyle Collection’ that displays several BMW merchandise for automotive enthusiasts. Besides this, the premises also has a 24kW DC charger in its parking area. 

    In other news, BMW India recently added a new model in its bespoke Jahre Edition range in the form of the X4 Jahre M Edition. It’s the sixth model to join the special edition range and is available at a starting price of Rs 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both petrol and diesel powertrains, the BMW X4 Jahre M Edition gets blacked-out elements inside out. 

    Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “BMW is an admired premium auto manufacturer and continues to set new benchmarks in India. BMW Group India is focused on creating an unparallel customer experience and continues to strengthen its presence in key and emerging markets across India. Our new dealership in Vizag with our long-term partner KUN Exclusive will be instrumental in catering to the increasing demand for BMW vehicles and offer world-class customer experience in the region.”

