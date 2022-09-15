India car sales analysed – August 2022

The auto industry has gradually picked up pace ahead of the festive season. The car sales in India registered a growth of 26.4 per cent with 3,28,079 unit sales in August 2022 as against 2,59,555 unit sales in the same period last year. The top rank was retained by Maruti Suzuki, while Hyundai secured the second position followed by Tata Motors in the third place.

Read below to learn more about brands' sales performance and their respective models in August 2022.

Maruti Suzuki

Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki registered 1,34,166 unit sales in August 2022 compared to 1,03,187 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of 30 per cent. The top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki models last month are mentioned in the table below:

Hyundai

Hyundai India has retained the second rank this month. The company registered 49,510 unit sales in August 2022 compared to 46,866 unit sales in August 2021, thereby registering a growth of 5.6 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below:

Tata Motors

Tata Motors is not far behind and has missed the second rank by just 2,340 units! The Indian automaker registered 47,170 unit sales in August 2022 compared to 28,017 unit sales in the same period last year. Tata Motors witnessed a strong growth of 68.4 per cent last month. The following is a graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India in August 2022:

Mahindra

The country’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra secured the fourth rank last month with 29,615 unit sales in August 2022 compared to 15,786 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a solid growth of 87.6 per cent. The top three sellers for Mahindra last month are as follows:

Kia

Kia India retained the fifth rank last month while also witnessing a sales growth of 33.3 per cent. The company registered 22,322 unit sales in August 2022 as compared to 16,750 unit sales in August 2021. The top three volume players for the company last month are as follows:

Toyota

The Japanese automaker Toyota emerged as the sixth highest-selling brand in India last month. The company witnessed a growth of 17.2 per cent with 14,959 unit sales last month compared to 12,769 units in August 2021. The top three Toyota cars sold in the country last month are mentioned below:

Honda

Honda Cars India outsold Renault in India last month despite a drop of 30.5 per cent in sales. The company registered 7,769 unit sales in August 2022 compared to 11,177 unit sales in August 2021. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Honda models in India last month:

Renault

Renault missed the seventh rank by just 757 units! The company sold 7,012 units in India last month compared to 9,703 unit sales in August 2021, thereby witnessing a drop of 27.7 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows:

Skoda

Skoda India sales have grown by 10.3 per cent, with 4,222 unit sales in August 2022 compared to 3,829 unit sales in the same month last year. Evidently, the Slavia and the Kushaq are breathing new life into the brand in India. The individual sales figures for these models are mentioned below:

MG Motor

MG Motor India once again outsold Nissan and Volkswagen in the country last month. The company registered 3,823 unit sales in August 2022 compared to 3,900 unit sales in August 2021, thereby registering a mild drop of two per cent. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling MG models in India last month:

Nissan

Nissan India registered a mild growth of 2.3 per cent last month. The company registered 3,283 units in the country last month compared to 3,209 units sold in August 2021. Of the total sales, 3,194 unit sales were from the Magnitecompact SUV alone.

Volkswagen

German automaker Volkswagen registered 2,057 unit sales in August 2022 against 1,631 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 26.1 per cent. Of the total sales, 1,019 unit sales were from Taigun alone.

Jeep

Jeep registered 1,321 unit sales in August 2022 compared to 1,173 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 12.6 per cent. Of the total sales, 921 unit sales were from the Compass SUV.

Citroen

Citroen currently has two models on sale in India, the C5 Aircross and the C3. The company registered total sales of 850 units last month, of which 825 units were for the recently launched C3.

Conclusion

A series of new car launches and the festive season will boost car sales this month. Moreover, car dealers are also expected to announce lucrative offers to attract new car buyers.

Data Source: AP