Top 3 bestselling Mahindra cars in India in August 2022

Popular Indian utility vehicle manufacturer Mahindra secured the fourth rank in August 2022. The company registered cumulative sales of 29,615 units in August as compared to 15,786 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 88 per cent.

Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Mahindra cars in India last month.

Mahindra Bolero

The Bolero continues to be a strong contributor to Mahindra’s sales in India. Back in August 2022, Mahindra Bolero registered 8,246 unit sales compared to 3,218 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 156 per cent.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio secured second rank in sales last month. The Scorpio registered 171 per cent growth with 7,056 unit sales last month as compared to 2,606 unit sales in August 2021. The Indian automaker recently introduced the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic in the country, which will further boost sales for the company this month.

Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 is the third bestseller for Mahindra in August 2022. The SUV registered 6,010 unit sales in India last month. Depending on the variant, the XUV700 attracts a waiting period of over one year. The delivery timelines have been impacted by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.