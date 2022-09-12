CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Top 3 bestselling Mahindra cars in India in August 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    56 Views
    Top 3 bestselling Mahindra cars in India in August 2022

    Popular Indian utility vehicle manufacturer Mahindra secured the fourth rank in August 2022. The company registered cumulative sales of 29,615 units in August as compared to 15,786 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 88 per cent. 

    Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Mahindra cars in India last month.

    Mahindra Bolero

    Right Side View

    The Bolero continues to be a strong contributor to Mahindra’s sales in India. Back in August 2022, Mahindra Bolero registered 8,246 unit sales compared to 3,218 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 156 per cent. 

    Mahindra Scorpio

    Left Side View

    The Mahindra Scorpio secured second rank in sales last month. The Scorpio registered 171 per cent growth with 7,056 unit sales last month as compared to 2,606 unit sales in August 2021. The Indian automaker recently introduced the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic in the country, which will further boost sales for the company this month.

    Mahindra XUV700

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The XUV700 is the third bestseller for Mahindra in August 2022. The SUV registered 6,010 unit sales in India last month. Depending on the variant, the XUV700 attracts a waiting period of over one year. The delivery timelines have been impacted by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in August 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Can the Mahindra XUV400 take on the Tata Nexon EV Max?
    youtube-icon
    Can the Mahindra XUV400 take on the Tata Nexon EV Max?
    ByCarWale Team12 Sep 2022
    961 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.24 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Can the Mahindra XUV400 take on the Tata Nexon EV Max?
    youtube-icon
    Can the Mahindra XUV400 take on the Tata Nexon EV Max?
    ByCarWale Team12 Sep 2022
    961 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 3 bestselling Mahindra cars in India in August 2022