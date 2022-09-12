CarWale
    Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in August 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in August 2022

    Tata Motors continues to retain the third rank in car sales in India. Interestingly, it has missed the second rank by just 2,340 units. In fact, Tata Motors had also outsold Hyundai on a few occasions. 

    Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Tata cars in India in August 2022 – 

    Tata Nexon

    The Nexoncompact SUV emerged as the bestselling model for the company in India in August 2022. The company sold 15,085 units of the Nexon in August 2022 compared to 10,006 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 51 per cent. Tata Motors continues to witness strong demand for both the ICE and electric versions of the Nexon compact SUV.

    Tata Punch

    The Punch sub-compact SUV secured the second rank with 12,006 unit sales in August 2022. The vehicle has received a good response in the Indian market since its debut in October last year. To further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market, the company recently introduced the Punch Kaziranga Edition. 

    Tata Tiago

    Tata's entry-level model, the Tiago claimed the third rank last month. The company sold 7,209 units of the Tiago in August 2022 compared to 5,658 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 27 per cent. 

