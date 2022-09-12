Five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny begins testing in India

- New Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door variant spotted in India for the first time

- The model could make its world debut at the 2023 Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki has commenced public road tests of the five-door Jimny in India, which also marks its first sighting on Indian soil. We could expect the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny to make its world debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.

Coming to the spy shots, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny test mule is completely covered in camouflage, hiding most of its design elements. A few details we can see from the spy shots include a new set of alloy wheels, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, a rear bumper with reflectors, and reverse lights.

Inside, the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door is expected to come with all the bells and whistles seen on its three-door sibling that is available in the international market. A few highlights could include a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, steering-mounted controls, and the signature AllGrip Pro four-wheel-drive system.

Under the hood, the upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K15C petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

