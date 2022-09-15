Mahindra XUV300 with new logo arrives at local dealerships in India

- The Mahindra XUV300 could become the fourth offering with the new logo

- The company is expected to introduce the Sportz variant of the sub-four metre SUV soon

The Mahindra XUV300, which was spotted with the new Twin Peaks logo earlier, has now begun arriving at local dealerships in the country. Images shared on the web reveal one such unit which is the W6 variant.

The Mahindra XUV300 gets the new Twin Peaks logo on the grille, tailgate, alloy wheels, and steering wheel. It could go on to become the fourth model to get the new logo after the XUV700, Scorpio-N, and the Scorpio Classic.

Save for the new logo, there are no mechanical changes or feature revisions to the Mahindra XUV300. The model is available with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The company is also working on a Sportz variant of the model, details of which were leaked earlier this year.

Image Source