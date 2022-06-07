Mahindra XUV300 Sportz likely to be launched soon; details leaked

- To have an output of 128bhp

- Likely to be offered in four variants

At the Auto Expo 2020, Mahindra showcased the XUV300 Sportz edition which was powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Now, as seen in a leaked document, it can be said that the XUV300 will have an output of 128bhp and will be offered in four variants – W4, W6, W8, and W8(O).

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz engine details

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will most likely be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill that will be tuned to produce 128bhp. The motor will be paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz styling updates

Based on the showcased model, the XUV300 Sportz is likely to get exterior highlights like body decals and ‘Sportz’ badging all around. Inside, the cabin of the XUV300 will sport an all-black theme with red inserts on the dashboard, centre console, and steering wheel.

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz rivals

Upon its launch, which is expected to happen in the coming months, the XUV300 Sportz will go up against the likes of Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo and Kia Sonet 1.0 Turbo.

Presently, the Mahindra XUV300 is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Both the motors are offered with manual and automatic gearbox options.