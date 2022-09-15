CarWale
    Ferrari Purosangue — Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    521 Views
    Ferrari has officially unveiled its first-ever crossover — the Purosangue. Just ahead of this unveil, the Italian supercar brand had released a teaser image portraying the vehicle's fascia with its angled LED headlamps. Now, the much-awaited four-door four-seater model has been revealed completely and here are the images of the car showing off its details.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Car Roof

    This first crossover from Ferrari carries forward many styling cues from its sibling — the Roma. Even in terms of features and tech, many of these are borrowed from the supercar and GT models.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Left Side View

    Inside, there's a new infotainment system, new steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a heads-up display. Then, there's rear-seat entertainment with new cabin controls too.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Left Rear Three Quarter

    It’s powered by a 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine producing 715bhp and 716Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission power is sent to all four wheels.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Front View

    Ferrari claims the Purosangue is capable of catapulting from a standstill to 100kmph in 3.3 seconds. In fact, it can reach a top speed of 310kmph.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Steering Wheel

    Underpinned by a brand new platform designed for front mid-engined supercars, the new architecture can accommodate V6, V8, or V12 engines and can also be adapted for varying wheelbases.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Dashboard

    So, in the future, we might see variations of two-seater or 2+2, or even four-seater cabins. What's more, the platform also offers flexibility to use either two- or four-wheel-drive configurations.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Left Front Three Quarter

    The new Ferrari Purosangue goes up against the crossovers and SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga W12, Aston Martin DBX 707, and even the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Left Rear Three Quarter
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Image
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Gallery

    images
    videos
