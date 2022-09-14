Mahindra Scorpio Classic first drive review to go live tomorrow

- The Mahindra Scorpio Classic was launched in India on 19 August

- Deliveries of the updated SUV have already commenced

Mahindra unveiled the Scorpio Classic, which is essentially the facelifted version of the previous-gen Scorpio, after the arrival of the Scorpio-N. We have driven the model, which is priced between Rs 11.99-15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and our first drive review will be live at 10 am tomorrow.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that generates a power output of 130bhp and 310Nm of torque. This motor is paired only with a six-speed manual transmission. The SUV is available in two variants, S and S11.

Cosmetic updates to the Mahindra Scorpio Classic over its predecessor include a new grille with six vertical chrome slats, revised front and rear bumpers, new LED DRLs above the fog lights, new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, tweaked LED tail lights, and roof rails. Customers can choose from a range of five colour options.

Inside, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is equipped with features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, dual-tone interior theme, an engine start-stop button, tilt-adjustable steering, electrically adjustable ORVMs, as well as arm-rests for the first and second row.