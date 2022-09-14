CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic first drive review to go live tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    86 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic first drive review to go live tomorrow

    - The Mahindra Scorpio Classic was launched in India on 19 August

    - Deliveries of the updated SUV have already commenced

    Mahindra unveiled the Scorpio Classic, which is essentially the facelifted version of the previous-gen Scorpio, after the arrival of the Scorpio-N. We have driven the model, which is priced between Rs 11.99-15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and our first drive review will be live at 10 am tomorrow.

    Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that generates a power output of 130bhp and 310Nm of torque. This motor is paired only with a six-speed manual transmission. The SUV is available in two variants, S and S11.

    Cosmetic updates to the Mahindra Scorpio Classic over its predecessor include a new grille with six vertical chrome slats, revised front and rear bumpers, new LED DRLs above the fog lights, new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, tweaked LED tail lights, and roof rails. Customers can choose from a range of five colour options.

    Inside, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is equipped with features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, dual-tone interior theme, an engine start-stop button, tilt-adjustable steering, electrically adjustable ORVMs, as well as arm-rests for the first and second row.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Image
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gathers 53,000 bookings; prices likely to be announced soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5720 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.04 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.34 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.70 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.84 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.69 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5720 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Scorpio Classic first drive review to go live tomorrow