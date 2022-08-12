CarWale
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Variants explained

    Earlier today, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic made its debut in a refreshed avatar. The model, set to be sold alongside the Scorpio-N, will be launched in the country on 20 August.

    Under the hood of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine from the outgoing version. This motor, which produces a maximum power output of 130bhp and 300Nm of torque, is paired exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox.

    Customers will be able to choose their new Mahindra Scorpio Classic from a range of five colours including Pearl White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, D’sat Silver, and Galaxy Grey. The model will be available in two variants: S and S11. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

    New Mahindra Scorpio Classic S

    Unpainted bumpers

    Black cladding

    New vertically stacked LED tail lights

    17-inch steel wheels

    Dual-tone interior theme

    Vinyl upholstery

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Engine start-stop button

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Reverse parking sensor

    Speed alert system

    Seat-belt reminder system

    New Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11

    New LED DRLs

    Projector headlamps

    Fog lights

    New 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Side footsteps

    Integrated spoiler

    Painted bumpers

    Dual-tone cladding

    New fabric upholstery

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Front and rear arm-rests

    Steering-mounted controls

    Nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Automatic climate control

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Rear wiper and washer

    Cruise control

    Gear shift indicator

    Mahindra Scorpio 2021
    ₹ 13.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra Scorpio 2021 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.26 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 17.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.43 Lakh
    Pune₹ 16.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.22 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.61 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.91 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.41 Lakh

