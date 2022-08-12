2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Variants explained

Earlier today, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic made its debut in a refreshed avatar. The model, set to be sold alongside the Scorpio-N, will be launched in the country on 20 August.

Under the hood of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine from the outgoing version. This motor, which produces a maximum power output of 130bhp and 300Nm of torque, is paired exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Customers will be able to choose their new Mahindra Scorpio Classic from a range of five colours including Pearl White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, D’sat Silver, and Galaxy Grey. The model will be available in two variants: S and S11. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

New Mahindra Scorpio Classic S

Unpainted bumpers

Black cladding

New vertically stacked LED tail lights

17-inch steel wheels

Dual-tone interior theme

Vinyl upholstery

Tilt-adjustable steering

Engine start-stop button

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensor

Speed alert system

Seat-belt reminder system

New Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11

New LED DRLs

Projector headlamps

Fog lights

New 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Side footsteps

Integrated spoiler

Painted bumpers

Dual-tone cladding

New fabric upholstery

Height-adjustable driver seat

Front and rear arm-rests

Steering-mounted controls

Nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Automatic climate control

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rear wiper and washer

Cruise control

Gear shift indicator