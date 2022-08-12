2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Variants explained

Earlier today, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic made its debut in a refreshed avatar. The model, set to be sold alongside the Scorpio-N, will be launched in the country on 20 August.
Under the hood of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine from the outgoing version. This motor, which produces a maximum power output of 130bhp and 300Nm of torque, is paired exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox.
Customers will be able to choose their new Mahindra Scorpio Classic from a range of five colours including Pearl White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, D’sat Silver, and Galaxy Grey. The model will be available in two variants: S and S11. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic.
New Mahindra Scorpio Classic S
Unpainted bumpers
Black cladding
New vertically stacked LED tail lights
17-inch steel wheels
Dual-tone interior theme
Vinyl upholstery
Tilt-adjustable steering
Engine start-stop button
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Reverse parking sensor
Speed alert system
Seat-belt reminder system
New Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11
New LED DRLs
Projector headlamps
Fog lights
New 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Side footsteps
Integrated spoiler
Painted bumpers
Dual-tone cladding
New fabric upholstery
Height-adjustable driver seat
Front and rear arm-rests
Steering-mounted controls
Nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Automatic climate control
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Rear wiper and washer
Cruise control
Gear shift indicator