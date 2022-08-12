CarWale
    2022 Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition — Top 5 highlights

    

    Ninad Ambre

    
    2022 Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition — Top 5 highlights

    Jeep India is celebrating the Compass SUV's five-year success with its latest anniversary edition. Here are the top five highlights of this special model that packs in some new and exclusive features, making it a bit exclusive.

    Jeep Compass Rear Badge

    1. Commemorative badging

    This model of the Compass sports a special badge to focus on the completion of five years in India since its launch.

    2. Cosmetic tweaks

    Jeep has given this latest special edition Compass a distinct design inside and out. The distinguishing elements are grille accents, a unique Satin Granite Crystal lower fascia, accent colour roof rails, and body-coloured claddings.

    Jeep Compass Left Front Three Quarter

    3. Unique wheels

    To further add to its exclusivity, the SUV now rides on chunky 18-inch alloy wheels finished in granite crystal finish.

    4. Dark interior

    Jeep Compass Front Logo

    Inside the SUV’s cabin, it features Piano Black and Anodized Gun Metal interior accents along with black liners adding to the luxurious feel.

    5. Special seats

    What's more, we’re told there's the use of special leather seats with light Tungsten accent stitching providing owners an even better and premium experience.

    Jeep Compass Dashboard
    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 18.38 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
