Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched; prices start at Rs 7.77 lakh

- The 2022 Maruti Swift S-CNG is available in two variants

- The new version is claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of 30.90km/kg

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Swift S-CNG version in the country, with prices starting at Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The model can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for a monthly subscription fee starting at Rs 16,499. The new CNG version of the hatchback, which is available in two variants including VXi and ZXi, becomes the ninth CNG-powered offering from the brand.

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is powered by the 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that produces 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 98Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. This motor is paired only with a five-speed manual unit. The CNG hatchback is claimed to deliver a fuel economy of 30.90km/kg.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG features dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system. The safety of the model is claimed to have been further enhanced with stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and any kind of leakage in the entire CNG structure, while integrated wire harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting, and a micro-switch which ensures that the vehicle is off and does not start during CNG fuel filling process.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The brand Swift needs no introduction and the iconic sporty hatchback is now available with proven and tested company-fitted Maruti Suzuki S-CNG technology. After enthralling over 26 lakh Swift lovers with its performance, styling, and road presence, the Swift is now available with S-CNG to delight customers with its incredible fuel efficiency of 30.90 Km/kg. This will be the ninth model in our portfolio with CNG offering, strengthening our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment. The Swift has carved a niche for itself in the hearts and minds of the customers, it has continuously evolved and has maintained its persona as the most successful hatchback in the Indian market. The Swift S-CNG is the right proposition for customers, looking for a peppy yet economical city drive.”

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG (all prices, ex-showroom):

Swift S-CNG Vxi: Rs 7.77 lakh

Swift S-CNG ZXi: Rs 8.45 lakh