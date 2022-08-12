CarWale
    All-new Bentley Mulliner Batur global debut on 20 August

    Gajanan Kashikar

    All-new Bentley Mulliner Batur global debut on 20 August

    British ultra-luxury car marque Bentley has set the stage for the world premiere of the new bespoke Mulliner Batur at the 2022 Monterey Car Week in California on 20 August. This new grand tourer offering is part of the Bentley Mulliner Cochbuilt portfolio and a successor to the first modern coach-built Mulliner Bacalar.

    The upcoming Mulliner Batur will be based on a new design philosophy. In fact, the Batur will set a new design direction for Bentley’s future electric cars. Meanwhile, like the Mulliner Bacalar, the name of this new bespoke Mulliner Batur is inspired by the volcanic crater lake, Batur in Kintamani, Bali.

    Bentley Front Logo

    Since the Batur comes from the Bentley Mulliner Cochbuilt family, it is expected to be an ultra-rare model like the Bacalar — limited to only 12 units worldwide. It will also be an exclusively hand-built model by the Bentley Mulliner team. However, the firm has not yet confirmed if it will be a two-seater roadster like its predecessor.

    The Batur’s predecessor, the Mulliner Bacalar, is powered by the iconic 5,950cc, W12, twin-turbocharged petrol mill married to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The tuned-up version of this engine produces 650bhp and 900Nm. Having said that, Bentley has not revealed what will power its next coach-built Mulliner Batur.

