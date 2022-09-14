Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gathers 53,000 bookings; prices likely to be announced soon

- 22,000 bookings received for strong hybrid variants

- Prices likely to be announced in the coming weeks

Nearly two months back, Maruti Suzuki opened the new Grand Vitara order books. Now, the carmaker has confirmed that the SUV has garnered over 53,000 bookings of which 22,000 bookings are for the strong hybrid version.

The mild-hybrid version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha trims. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 102bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The strong-hybrid alternative includes a 1.5-litre petrol motor that works in tandem with an electric motor to give a combined output of 114bhp and 122Nm of torque.

The feature highlights of the Grand Vitara include LED headlamps, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, a heads-up display, and a digital instrument cluster.

With the prices expected to be announced in the coming weeks, the Grand Vitara will go up against Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.