CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gathers 53,000 bookings; prices likely to be announced soon

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    260 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gathers 53,000 bookings; prices likely to be announced soon

    - 22,000 bookings received for strong hybrid variants

    - Prices likely to be announced in the coming weeks

    Nearly two months back, Maruti Suzuki opened the new Grand Vitara order books. Now, the carmaker has confirmed that the SUV has garnered over 53,000 bookings of which 22,000 bookings are for the strong hybrid version. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Side View

    The mild-hybrid version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha trims. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 102bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The strong-hybrid alternative includes a 1.5-litre petrol motor that works in tandem with an electric motor to give a combined output of 114bhp and 122Nm of torque. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Infotainment System

    The feature highlights of the Grand Vitara include LED headlamps, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, a heads-up display, and a digital instrument cluster. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Rear Three Quarter

    With the prices expected to be announced in the coming weeks, the Grand Vitara will go up against Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic first drive review to go live tomorrow
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki collaborates with Indian Oil Corporation for its loyalty program

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5454 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5454 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gathers 53,000 bookings; prices likely to be announced soon