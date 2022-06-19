CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Ferrari Purosangue SUV to be unveiled in September 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    244 Views
    New Ferrari Purosangue SUV to be unveiled in September 2022

    - A NA V12 motor will power the Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    - It will be the first-ever SUV from the brand

    Ferrari has officially confirmed crucial details of its upcoming SUV, expected to be christened the Purosangue. The first-ever SUV from the house of Maranello will be unveiled to the world in September this year.

    Apart from the debut timeline, Ferrari has also confirmed that an NA V12 engine will power the new Purosangue SUV. Rivals to the latest prancing horse will include the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

    The 2022 Ferrari Purosangue SUV has been spotted testing on multiple occasions, details of which are available here. Courtesy of the leaked spy images that seem to have been taken at the brand's factory, we do know what to expect of the Purosangue.

    In terms of design, the Ferrari Purosangue SUV is expected to get a split headlamp design, a grille that is positioned on the lower side of the front bumper, a blacked-out air-dam, glossy black wheel arches, silver alloy wheels, and contrast-coloured brake calipers.

    A few other notable highlights of the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue could include the signature Ferrari logo on the fenders, quad-tip exhausts, a set of split LED tail lights, a black diffuser, an integrated spoiler, and a blacked-out B-pillar. To have a look at the leaked images of the Ferrari SUV, click here. Details regarding the interior of the model remain unknown at the moment, although we expect Ferrari to offer a range of customization options as well as the latest set of features. Stay tuned for updates.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Image
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Citroen C3 driven: Now in Pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    119879 Views
    781 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • ferrari-cars
    • other brands
    Ferrari 812

    Ferrari 812

    ₹ 5.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ferrari-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    119879 Views
    781 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Ferrari Purosangue SUV to be unveiled in September 2022