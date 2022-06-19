New Ferrari Purosangue SUV to be unveiled in September 2022

- A NA V12 motor will power the Ferrari Purosangue SUV

- It will be the first-ever SUV from the brand

Ferrari has officially confirmed crucial details of its upcoming SUV, expected to be christened the Purosangue. The first-ever SUV from the house of Maranello will be unveiled to the world in September this year.

Apart from the debut timeline, Ferrari has also confirmed that an NA V12 engine will power the new Purosangue SUV. Rivals to the latest prancing horse will include the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The 2022 Ferrari Purosangue SUV has been spotted testing on multiple occasions, details of which are available here. Courtesy of the leaked spy images that seem to have been taken at the brand's factory, we do know what to expect of the Purosangue.

In terms of design, the Ferrari Purosangue SUV is expected to get a split headlamp design, a grille that is positioned on the lower side of the front bumper, a blacked-out air-dam, glossy black wheel arches, silver alloy wheels, and contrast-coloured brake calipers.

A few other notable highlights of the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue could include the signature Ferrari logo on the fenders, quad-tip exhausts, a set of split LED tail lights, a black diffuser, an integrated spoiler, and a blacked-out B-pillar. To have a look at the leaked images of the Ferrari SUV, click here. Details regarding the interior of the model remain unknown at the moment, although we expect Ferrari to offer a range of customization options as well as the latest set of features. Stay tuned for updates.